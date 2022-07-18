Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 18 at 3:39PM PDT until July 18 at 4:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 338 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles north of

Newberry Springs, or 14 miles northeast of Daggett, moving northeast

at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated. 60 mph gusts and dime size hail have been

reported with this storm.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Daggett and Yermo.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 15 in California between mile markers 81 and 105.

Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 6 and 19.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.