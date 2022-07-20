Excessive Heat Warning issued July 20 at 3:29AM PDT until July 22 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Major Heat Risk due to high temperatures of 105 to 110
in southern Mohave County and 115 to 120 along the Colorado River
Valley and eastern Clark County.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California
and southern Nevada including Lake Mead National Recreation Area,
Lake Havasu City, Kingman, Needles, Laughlin-Bullhead City, and
Moapa.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM PDT/MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Overnight lows will struggle to fall below
85 degrees. This, compounded with above-average afternoon
temperatures will pose a significant risk for heat-related
illness.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. Car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes. Limit outdoor activities, drink
plenty of water, avoid alcoholic and caffeinated beverages, wear
light-weight clothing, and, if possible, spend more time in air-
conditioned or well-ventilated places.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. Know
the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To
reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.