Excessive Heat Warning issued July 21 at 11:11AM PDT until July 22 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…High risk of heat related illness for much of the
general population in the Las Vegas Valley and Pahrump. Very
high risk of heat illness expected for the Lake Mead National
Recreation Area and the Colorado River Valley.
* WHERE…In Nevada, lower elevations of Clark County and
Southern Nye County including Las Vegas, Boulder City, Indian
Springs, Pahrump, and Searchlight. In California, Cadiz Basin
including Vidal Junction. In Arizona, Bullhead City, Kingman,
Mohave Valley, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, and Wikieup.
* WHEN…Through 8 PM Friday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Overnight lows will struggle to fall
below 85 degrees. This, compounded with above-average
afternoon temperatures will pose a significant risk for heat-
related illness.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.