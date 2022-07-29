Flash Flood Warning issued July 29 at 10:51PM PDT until July 30 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 200 AM PDT.
* At 1051 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the Mojave Preserve and near Mountain Springs.
Between 0.75 and 1.75 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding
is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Significant flooding is
ongoing near Mountain Pass.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Cima, Mitchell Caverns, Kelso, Mid Hills Campground, Hole In The
Wall Campground, Black Canyon Equestrian Campground, Nipton And
Ivanpah Roads, Mountain Pass and Nipton.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.