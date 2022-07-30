Flash Flood Warning issued July 30 at 12:54AM PDT until July 30 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 1254 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms continuing to
develop southward towards Essex. Flash Flooding remains possible
across the Mojave Preserve and runoff and flooding persists near
Mountain Springs and Nipton.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Cima, Mitchell Caverns, Kelso, Mid Hills Campground, Hole In The
Wall Campground, Black Canyon Equestrian Campground, Nipton And
Ivanpah Roads, Mountain Pass and Nipton.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.