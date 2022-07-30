Flash Flood Warning issued July 30 at 12:54AM PDT until July 30 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 1254 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms continuing to

develop southward towards Essex. Flash Flooding remains possible

across the Mojave Preserve and runoff and flooding persists near

Mountain Springs and Nipton.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Cima, Mitchell Caverns, Kelso, Mid Hills Campground, Hole In The

Wall Campground, Black Canyon Equestrian Campground, Nipton And

Ivanpah Roads, Mountain Pass and Nipton.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.