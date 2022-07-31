Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 4:19PM PDT until July 31 at 7:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

RRA

At 419 PM MST /419 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the warned area. The area is moving

north toward Needles and Interstate 40. Between 1 and 1.25 inches of

rain has fallen near Parker Dam. Up to a half an inch has fallen in

southern Lake Havasu City. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to

0.75 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Lake Havasu City, Highway 95 At Mile Marker 29, Topock, Parker

Dam, Needles, Desert Hills, Three Dunes Campground, Black Meadow

Landing Campground, Cattail Cove State Park, Vidal Junction, Earp,

Big River, Arizona Village and Mohave Valley.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 40 in Arizona between mile markers 0 and 13.

Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 134 and 155.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.