Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 4:51PM PDT until July 31 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southwestern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

Southeastern Clark County in southern Nevada…

* Until 800 PM MST /800 PM PDT/.

* At 451 PM MST /451 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms

producing heavy rain developing around Bullhead City south through

the Mojave Valley. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Bullhead City, Laughlin, Needles, Mesquite Creek, Mohave Valley,

Mojave Ranch Estates, Oatman and Willow Valley.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.