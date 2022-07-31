Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 4:53PM PDT until July 31 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Inyo County in south central California…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
Southwestern Nye County in south central Nevada…
* Until 800 PM PDT.
* At 453 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms continue to
produce heavy rain across Inyo County including the lower eastern
slopes of the Sierra Nevada west of Lone Pine and all of Death
Valley National Park. Flash flooding is ongoing along State Route
127 and Highway 190.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Stovepipe Wells, Furnace Creek, Olancha, Lone Pine, Independence,
Shoshone, Big Pine, South Lake, Panamint Springs, Darwin, Texas
Springs Campground, Mesquite Springs Campground, Keeler, Homewood
Canyon-Valley Wells, Scottys Castle, Cartago, Diaz Lake, Portagee
Lake Campground, Tuttle Creek Campground and Whitney Portal
Campground.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.