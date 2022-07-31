Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 4:57PM PDT until July 31 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northeastern San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 800 PM PDT.

* At 457 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms continue to

produce heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is

ongoing across San Bernardino County, particularly through the

Mojave National Preserve, where all roadways are currently closed.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Fort Irwin, Kelso, Baker, Mitchell Caverns, Cima, Daggett, Mid

Hills Campground, Ludlow, Hole In The Wall Campground, Black

Canyon Equestrian Campground, Amboy, Afton Canyon Campground,

Mountain Pass, Nipton And Ivanpah Roads, Essex, Nipton, Dumont

Dunes, Sr 127 Near Dumont Dunes, Newberry Springs and Tecopa.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.