Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 5:12PM PDT until July 31 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 512 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms continue to

produce heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing

across San Bernardino County, particularly through the Mojave

National Preserve, where all roadways are currently closed.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Fort Irwin, Kelso, Baker, Mitchell Caverns, Cima, Daggett, Mid

Hills Campground, Ludlow, Hole In The Wall Campground, Black

Canyon Equestrian Campground, Amboy, Afton Canyon Campground,

Mountain Pass, Nipton And Ivanpah Roads, Essex, Nipton, Dumont

Dunes, Sr 127 Near Dumont Dunes, Newberry Springs and Tecopa.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.