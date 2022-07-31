Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 5:12PM PDT until July 31 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
RRB
At 512 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms continue to
produce heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing
across San Bernardino County, particularly through the Mojave
National Preserve, where all roadways are currently closed.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Fort Irwin, Kelso, Baker, Mitchell Caverns, Cima, Daggett, Mid
Hills Campground, Ludlow, Hole In The Wall Campground, Black
Canyon Equestrian Campground, Amboy, Afton Canyon Campground,
Mountain Pass, Nipton And Ivanpah Roads, Essex, Nipton, Dumont
Dunes, Sr 127 Near Dumont Dunes, Newberry Springs and Tecopa.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.