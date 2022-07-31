Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 5:12PM PDT until July 31 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
RRA
At 512 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms continue to
produce heavy rain across Inyo County including the lower eastern
slopes of the Sierra Nevada west of Lone Pine and all of Death
Valley National Park. Flash flooding is ongoing along State Route
127 and Highway 190.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Stovepipe Wells, Furnace Creek, Olancha, Lone Pine, Independence,
Shoshone, Big Pine, South Lake, Panamint Springs, Darwin, Texas
Springs Campground, Mesquite Springs Campground, Keeler, Homewood
Canyon-Valley Wells, Scottys Castle, Cartago, Diaz Lake, Portagee
Lake Campground, Tuttle Creek Campground and Whitney Portal
Campground.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.