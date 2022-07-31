Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 5:13PM PDT until July 31 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 513 PM MST /513 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms
producing heavy rain developing around Bullhead City south through
the Mojave Valley. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Bullhead City, Laughlin, Needles, Mesquite Creek, Mohave Valley,
Mojave Ranch Estates, Oatman and Willow Valley.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.