Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 5:28PM PDT until July 31 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 528 PM MST /528 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms
producing heavy rain over Mohave Valley and around Oatman. Between
0.5 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts
of 0.5 to 0.75 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Bullhead City, Laughlin, Needles, Mesquite Creek, Mohave Valley,
Mojave Ranch Estates, Oatman and Willow Valley.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.