Flash Flood Warning issued August 1 at 11:33AM PDT until August 1 at 2:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 245 PM PDT.
* At 1133 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.75 to 1.5
inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing
or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake, Baldwin Lake, Hwy 18 Between Baldwin
Lake And Lucerne Valley, Hwy 38 Between Onyx Summit And Sugarloaf
and Woodlands.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.