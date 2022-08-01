Flash Flood Warning issued August 1 at 11:56AM PDT until August 1 at 2:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 1156 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.75 to 1.5 inches
are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Thunderstorms producing life threatening flash flooding.
SOURCE…Flash flooding has been reported in Big Bear, with one
report of water entering a house.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake, Baldwin Lake, Hwy 18 Between Baldwin
Lake And Lucerne Valley, Hwy 38 Between Onyx Summit And Sugarloaf
and Woodlands.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.