Flash Flood Warning issued August 1 at 1:25PM PDT until August 1 at 5:30PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Riverside County in southern California…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 530 PM PDT.
* At 125 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of normally dry
washes, hiking trails, and Park roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Park Boulevard and Indian Cove in Joshua Tree National Park.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.