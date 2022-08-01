Flash Flood Warning issued August 1 at 1:25PM PDT until August 1 at 5:30PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Riverside County in southern California…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 530 PM PDT.

* At 125 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of normally dry

washes, hiking trails, and Park roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Park Boulevard and Indian Cove in Joshua Tree National Park.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.