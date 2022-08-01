Special Weather Statement issued August 1 at 1:30PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 130 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles northeast of Pinon Hills, or 10 miles west of Victorville,

moving north at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Victorville, Adelanto, Pinon Hills, El Mirage and Phelan.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.