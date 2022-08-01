Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued August 1 at 1:40PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 140 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Victorville, moving north at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Victorville, Apple Valley, I-15 Between Victorville And Barstow,
Adelanto, Oro Grande and Helendale.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

