Special Weather Statement issued August 1 at 1:40PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Locations impacted include… Victorville, Apple Valley, I-15 Between Victorville And Barstow, Adelanto, Oro Grande and Helendale. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

At 140 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Victorville, moving north at 10 mph.

