Flash Flood Warning issued August 4 at 1:46PM PDT until August 4 at 4:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 445 PM PDT.

* At 146 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain south of Twentynine Palms. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly and May impact highway 62 between Joshua

Tree and Twentynine Palms.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Twentynine Palms.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.