Flash Flood Warning issued August 4 at 1:46PM PDT until August 4 at 4:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 445 PM PDT.
* At 146 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain south of Twentynine Palms. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly and May impact highway 62 between Joshua
Tree and Twentynine Palms.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Twentynine Palms.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.