Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Updated
today at 11:27 PM
Published 4:02 PM

Flash Flood Warning issued August 4 at 4:02PM PDT until August 4 at 4:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 402 PM PDT, Heavy rain south of Twentynine Palms has ended but
runoff along Highway 62 between Joshua Tree and Twentynine Palms
remains possible.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Twentynine Palms.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content