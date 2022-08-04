Flash Flood Warning issued August 4 at 4:02PM PDT until August 4 at 4:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 402 PM PDT, Heavy rain south of Twentynine Palms has ended but

runoff along Highway 62 between Joshua Tree and Twentynine Palms

remains possible.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Twentynine Palms.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.