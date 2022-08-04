Flash Flood Warning issued August 4 at 4:02PM PDT until August 4 at 4:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 402 PM PDT, Heavy rain south of Twentynine Palms has ended but
runoff along Highway 62 between Joshua Tree and Twentynine Palms
remains possible.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Twentynine Palms.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.