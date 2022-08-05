Flash Flood Warning issued August 5 at 4:16PM PDT until August 5 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Riverside County in southern California…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 600 PM PDT.
* At 416 PM PDT, Emergency management reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1
inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Emergency management reported.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of roadways and
normally dry washes.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Northwest portions of Joshua Tree National Park.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.