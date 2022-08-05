Flash Flood Warning issued August 5 at 4:16PM PDT until August 5 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Riverside County in southern California…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 600 PM PDT.

* At 416 PM PDT, Emergency management reported thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1

inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Emergency management reported.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of roadways and

normally dry washes.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Northwest portions of Joshua Tree National Park.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.