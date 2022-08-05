Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 3:21PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 319 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles south of Indio, moving northeast at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Indio, Coachella, Thermal, Hwy 74 Between Anza And Palm Desert, La
Quinta, Mecca, Indian Wells and Santa Rosa Mountain.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.