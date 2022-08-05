Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 3:21PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Frequent lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Locations impacted include… Indio, Coachella, Thermal, Hwy 74 Between Anza And Palm Desert, La Quinta, Mecca, Indian Wells and Santa Rosa Mountain. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

At 319 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Indio, moving northeast at 10 mph.

