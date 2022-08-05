Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 3:52PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 347 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Twentynine Palms, moving north at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Lightning, locally heavy rain, and strong winds will make
outdoor recreation unsafe in northwest portions of Joshua
Tree National Park.
Locations impacted include…
Indian Cove, Park Boulevard, and the North Entrance.
If outdoors, seek shelter inside a vehicle or building if
available.