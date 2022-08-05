Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Published 3:52 PM

Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 3:52PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 347 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Twentynine Palms, moving north at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Lightning, locally heavy rain, and strong winds will make
outdoor recreation unsafe in northwest portions of Joshua
Tree National Park.

Locations impacted include…
Indian Cove, Park Boulevard, and the North Entrance.
If outdoors, seek shelter inside a vehicle or building if
available.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content