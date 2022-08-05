Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 3:52PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Locations impacted include… Indian Cove, Park Boulevard, and the North Entrance. If outdoors, seek shelter inside a vehicle or building if available.

IMPACT…Lightning, locally heavy rain, and strong winds will make outdoor recreation unsafe in northwest portions of Joshua Tree National Park.

At 347 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Twentynine Palms, moving north at 15 mph.

