Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Published 2:49 PM

Special Weather Statement issued August 7 at 2:49PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 248 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8
miles southeast of Joshua Tree, or 9 miles southwest of Twentynine
Palms. This storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of San Bernardino and
Riverside Counties.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content