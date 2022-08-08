Dust Advisory issued August 8 at 3:49PM PDT until August 8 at 5:15PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Dust Advisory for…
Northwestern Imperial County in southeastern California…
Riverside County in southern California…
* Until 515 PM PDT.
* At 348 PM PDT, areas of blowing dust were overspreading portions
of eastern Riverside County and northern Imperial County.
HAZARD…Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess
of 40 mph.
SOURCE…Public.
IMPACT…Hazardous travel.
* This includes the following highways…
CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 74 and 137.
CA Route 78 between mile markers 1 and 13.
CA Route 111 between mile markers 25 and 65.
Locations impacted include…
Chiriaco Summit, Salton City, Desert Center, Westmorland, North
Shore, Salton Sea Beach, Desert Shores, Bombay Beach, Cottonwood
Visitor Center, Eagle Mtn, Calipatria, Slab City, Imperial Hot
Mineral Springs, Coolidge Springs and Wiest.
Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE
STAY ALIVE!