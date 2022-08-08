Dust Storm Warning issued August 8 at 6:49PM PDT until August 8 at 7:45PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for…

Imperial County in southeastern California…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 745 PM PDT.

* At 648 PM PDT, a wall of dust was along a line extending from

Desert Shores to 6 miles south of Bombay Beach to near Brawley to 7

miles east of Calexico, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in

excess of 50 mph.

SOURCE…Emergency Management.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

* This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 12 and 83.

CA Route 78 between mile markers 1 and 50.

CA Route 111 between mile markers 1 and 65.

Locations impacted include…

El Centro, Calexico, Brawley, Imperial, Plaster City, Salton City,

Ocotillo, Holtville, Westmorland, North Shore, Salton Sea Beach,

Desert Shores, Bombay Beach, Gordon’s Well and Algodones Dunes.

Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!

There is no safe place on a highway when a dust storm hits.

Visibility can be lost immediately, making it difficult or impossible

to slow down and avoid stopped vehicles. Delay travel, or safely exit

the highway before the dust storm arrives.