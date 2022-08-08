Dust Storm Warning issued August 8 at 7:27PM PDT until August 8 at 7:45PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 726 PM PDT, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 6 miles
east of North Shore to 13 miles east of Bombay Beach to 18 miles
northeast of Brawley to 10 miles west of Gordon’s Well, moving
northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Less than one quarter mile visibility with strong wind in
excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE…Emergency Management.
IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.
This includes the following highways…
CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 12 and 83.
CA Route 78 between mile markers 1 and 50.
CA Route 111 between mile markers 1 and 65.
Locations impacted include…
El Centro, Calexico, Brawley, Imperial, Plaster City, Salton City,
Ocotillo, Holtville, Westmorland, North Shore, Salton Sea Beach,
Desert Shores, Bombay Beach, Gordon’s Well and Algodones Dunes.
Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
There is no safe place on a highway when a dust storm hits.
Visibility can be lost immediately, making it difficult or impossible
to slow down and avoid stopped vehicles. Delay travel, or safely exit
the highway before the dust storm arrives.