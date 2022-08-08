Flash Flood Warning issued August 8 at 1:59PM PDT until August 8 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southern San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 500 PM PDT.
* At 159 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain in Yucca Mesa. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have
fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Yucca Valley, Joshua Tree and Joshua Tree Lake Campground.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.