Flash Flood Warning issued August 8 at 3:05PM PDT until August 8 at 6:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Western San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 615 PM PDT.

* At 305 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Barstow, Daggett, Owl Canyon Campground, Newberry Springs, Nebo

Center and Lenwood.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 15 in California between mile markers 81 and 95.

Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 1 and 21.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.