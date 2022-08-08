Flash Flood Warning issued August 8 at 3:07PM PDT until August 8 at 7:15PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

North Central Imperial County in southeastern California…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 715 PM PDT.

* At 307 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain in Box Canyon Road. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain

have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Chiriaco Summit, North Shore, Bombay Beach and Imperial Hot

Mineral Springs.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.