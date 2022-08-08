Flash Flood Warning issued August 8 at 3:26PM PDT until August 8 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 326 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain in Yucca Mesa. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

Flash flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Yucca Valley, Joshua Tree and Joshua Tree Lake Campground.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.