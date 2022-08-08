Flash Flood Warning issued August 8 at 3:27PM PDT until August 8 at 6:30PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 327 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have
fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Cottonwood Visitor Center.
Pinto Basin Road
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.