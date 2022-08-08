Flash Flood Warning issued August 8 at 3:29PM PDT until August 8 at 7:15PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 329 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain in Box Canyon Road. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Chiriaco Summit, North Shore, Bombay Beach and Imperial Hot
Mineral Springs.
Local flash flood modeling indicates flash flooding along Box Canyon
Road.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.