Flash Flood Warning issued August 8 at 3:44PM PDT until August 8 at 6:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Riverside County in southern California…
* Until 645 PM PDT.
* At 344 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Anza, Mt San Jacinto State Park, Hwy 243
Between Banning And Idyllwild, Mountain Center, Hwy 74 Between
Mountain Center And Anza, Hwy 74 Between Hemet And Mountain
Center, Hwy 74 Between Anza And Palm Desert, Whitewater, Valle
Vista, Cabazon, Lake Hemet, Cahuilla Indian Reservation, Saboba
Indian Reservation, and Santa Rosa Mountain.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.