Flash Flood Warning issued August 8 at 4:18PM PDT until August 8 at 6:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 418 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Barstow Fire reported that water was
running through the streets and washes, but no flash flooding was
occurring at this time. However, with heavy rain in the area, flash
flood is still possible through 615 PM this evening.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Barstow, Daggett, Owl Canyon Campground, Newberry Springs, Nebo
Center and Lenwood.
This includes the following highways…
Interstate 15 in California between mile markers 81 and 95.
Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 1 and 21.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.