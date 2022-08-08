Flash Flood Warning issued August 8 at 4:37PM PDT until August 8 at 7:15PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 437 PM PDT, local law enforcement reported Box Canyon Road had

been closed due to flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have

fallen over portions of Box Canyon. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Chiriaco Summit, North Shore, Bombay Beach and Imperial Hot

Mineral Springs.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.