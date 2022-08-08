Flash Flood Warning issued August 8 at 5:00PM PDT until August 8 at 6:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 500 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Anza, Mt San Jacinto State Park, Hwy 243
Between Banning And Idyllwild, Mountain Center, Hwy 74 Between
Mountain Center And Anza, Hwy 74 Between Hemet And Mountain
Center, Hwy 74 Between Anza And Palm Desert, Whitewater, Valle
Vista, Cabazon, Lake Hemet, Cahuilla Indian Reservation, Saboba
Indian Reservation and Santa Rosa Mountain.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid flooded
areas.