Flash Flood Warning issued August 8 at 5:00PM PDT until August 8 at 6:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 500 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Anza, Mt San Jacinto State Park, Hwy 243

Between Banning And Idyllwild, Mountain Center, Hwy 74 Between

Mountain Center And Anza, Hwy 74 Between Hemet And Mountain

Center, Hwy 74 Between Anza And Palm Desert, Whitewater, Valle

Vista, Cabazon, Lake Hemet, Cahuilla Indian Reservation, Saboba

Indian Reservation and Santa Rosa Mountain.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid flooded

areas.