Flash Flood Warning issued August 8 at 5:48PM PDT until August 8 at 7:30PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 548 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain over the Apple Fire Burn Scar. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
While heavy rain has ended, residual runoff will continue the threat
of debris flow moving through the Apple Fire burn scar. The debris
flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding in and around the Apple Fire Burn Scar.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around
the Apple Fire Burn Scar.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Yucaipa, Mount San Gorgonio, Forest Falls, Beaumont, Banning,
Morongo Indian Reservation and Cherry Valley.
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall may cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks, streams, and ditches
in the Apple Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated
across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If
you encounter flood waters, climb to safety.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.