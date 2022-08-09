Flash Flood Warning issued August 9 at 1:45PM PDT until August 9 at 4:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southeastern Inyo County in south central California…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
West Central Clark County in southern Nevada…
* Until 445 PM PDT.
* At 145 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly across southwestern Clark, northeastern
San Bernardino, and far southeastern Inyo counties.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Pahrump, Jean, Primm, Spring Mountains, Sandy Valley, Goodsprings,
Mountain Springs, Mountain Pass, Nipton And Ivanpah Roads, Lovell
Canyon Campground and Mt. Potosi.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.