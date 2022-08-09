Flash Flood Warning issued August 9 at 3:02PM PDT until August 9 at 4:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 302 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has
fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly
across southwestern Clark, northeastern San Bernardino, and far
southeastern Inyo counties.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Pahrump, Jean, Primm, Spring Mountains, Sandy Valley, Goodsprings,
Mountain Springs, Mountain Pass, Nipton And Ivanpah Roads, Lovell
Canyon Campground and Mt. Potosi.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.