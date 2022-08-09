Flash Flood Warning issued August 9 at 4:55PM PDT until August 9 at 8:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 830 PM PDT.
* At 455 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly. This Flash Flood Warning replaces a
Flood Advisory for the area.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Fort Irwin, Baker, Dumont Dunes, Afton Canyon Campground and Sr
127 Near Dumont Dunes.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.