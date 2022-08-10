Heat Advisory issued August 10 at 1:02PM PDT until August 13 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…High temperatures in the upper 90s to 104 degrees
expected. Low temperatures will remain elevated, only falling to
the low to mid-70s.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire County.
* WHEN…From noon Thursday to 8 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hot daytime temperatures and warm overnight
temperatures will elevate heat risk.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved
to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call
9 1 1.