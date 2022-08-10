Heat Advisory issued August 10 at 9:01PM PDT until August 13 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…High temperatures in the upper 90s to 104 degrees
expected. Low temperatures will remain elevated, only falling
to the low to mid-70s.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire County.
* WHEN…From noon Thursday to 8 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Heat illnesses may occur.
Drink plenty of fluids,stay out of the midday sun, and check up
on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never
be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and
shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.