Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 6:33PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 633 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 15 miles south of Plaster City to near Mt.

Signal to near Calexico. These storms were nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph with blowing dust.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

El Centro, Calexico, Mt. Signal and Heber.

This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 19 and 22, and between mile

markers 30 and 43.

CA Route 111 between mile markers 1 and 8.

CA Route 86 between mile markers 1 and 6.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.