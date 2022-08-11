Flash Flood Warning issued August 11 at 4:22PM PDT until August 11 at 7:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 730 PM PDT.

* At 422 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain over Goffs Road and Interstate 40. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Goffs Road, Interstate 40, and possibly Highway 95 near Interstate

40.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.