Flash Flood Warning issued August 11 at 5:23PM PDT until August 11 at 8:30PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 523 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have ended

across the warned area. However, between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain

have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Cottonwood Visitor.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.