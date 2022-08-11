Flash Flood Warning issued August 11 at 5:30PM PDT until August 11 at 8:30PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 830 PM PDT.

* At 530 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

mainly rural areas of Riverside County

This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 96 and 101.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.