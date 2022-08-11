Flash Flood Warning issued August 11 at 5:49PM PDT until August 11 at 7:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 549 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated that heavy rain had ended on

Goffs Road. However, at 506 PM PDT, Goffs Road was reported to be

flooded, so the warning remains in effect.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Goffs Road

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.