Flash Flood Warning issued August 11 at 7:49PM PDT until August 11 at 9:45PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 749 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have ended
across the warned area. However, between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain
have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of Riverside County
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.