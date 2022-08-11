Heat Advisory issued August 11 at 9:18PM PDT until August 13 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Temperatures 97 to 104.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire County.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Heat illnesses may occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up
on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never
be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and
shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.