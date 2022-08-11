Heat Advisory issued August 11 at 9:18PM PDT until August 13 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Temperatures 97 to 104.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire County.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Heat illnesses may occur.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up

on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never

be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and

shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.